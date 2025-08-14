Malloti in court for insulting Passion Java
Crime & Courts Religion

Malloti in court for insulting Passion Java

  • 14/08/2025
  • 0 Comments
  • Less than a minute
  • 325 Views

Harare socialite Millicent Chimonyo (26), popularly known as Malloti and infamous for her use of vulgar language, appeared in court on Thursday facing cyberbullying charges over remarks directed at controversial cleric Passion Java.

Malloti appeared before Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzayi, where the State, represented by Nomsa Kangara, did not oppose bail. She was granted bail of US$100.

Prosecutors allege that on May 14, Malloti recorded and shared a video on social media in which she used unprintable language while criticising Java’s involvement in Zim dancehall music, accusing him of taking the genre for granted and likening it to pornography.

“The said utterances by the accused person were in violation of the law,” reads the State outline.

As part of her bail conditions, Malloti was ordered to report to the police once every two weeks, reside at her given address, and refrain from interfering with State witnesses.

Source – NewZimbabwe

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Entertainment, Religion

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

13/08/2025
CoS - UK Home Office News, Crime & Courts, Zimbabwe

Deadly Manhunt: R150,000 Reward for Fugitive Who Killed

12/08/2025
Crime & Courts, Main News, Religion, Zimbabwe

Walter Masocha, Zimbabwe-Born Religious Leader, Jailed for 14

29/07/2025
Articles, Crime & Courts, Main News, Politics, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Court Rejects Opposition Bid to Block Gukurahundi

22/07/2025
Business, Crime & Courts, Zimbabwe

Truck Driver Vanishes With 26 Tonnes of Fertiliser

15/07/2025