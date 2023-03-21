Mambondiyani in fuel scam

ZANU PF youth member, Danmore Mambondiyani, allegedly duped a Harare company fuel worth thousands of dollars.
Mambondiyani appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo facing charges of theft of trust property as defined in section 113(2) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.
Prosecutor, Tafadzwa Jambawo, told the court that Mambondiyani had previously been issued with a warrant of arrest after failing to attend court sessions.
OTHERS LIKED:
- ‘MAMBONDIANI WAS FORCED TO RESIGN’
- Fungisayi’s husband replaces Lance Mambondiani as Steward Bank CEO
- Madam Boss earns much more than many PhD holders: Dr. Mambondiani
- Steward Bank Boss Lance Mambondiani Fired
- BancABC Introduces Mastercard and Zimswitch Payments Cards
- FOWL PLAY : Demand for Tinopona Katsande’s Eggs shoot up
- BancABC launches domestic remittance service
- Zororo Makamba Visit Forces BancABC Bank to Shut After Workers Refused to Turn Up For Work
- Panic In Harare As It Emerges Zororo Makamba Could Have Exposed A Huge Web Of Contacts to Coronavirus
Mambondiyani will be back in court on Friday for trial.
It is the State case that on August 7, 2021, Liquid Cargo Africa being represented by Mambondiyani entered in a deal with Whilstone Energy for the supply of 4 800 litres.
Whilstone Energy had no transport to ferry its fuel and hired Liquid Cargo Africa where Mambondiyani is the director.
It is alleged Mambondiyani converted the fuel for personal use.
Mambondiyani is participating in the Zanu PF primaries and is eyeing a youth quota position in Manicaland.
Mambondiyani lost to Stanley Sakupwanya for the Zanu PF Manicaland youth leader position.
Sakupwanya is also vying for the youth quota position.
Other candidates are Law Tiengani and Simba Mtomba.