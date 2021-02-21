Man attempts to rape 78 year old granny

A 32-YEAR-OLD Lupane man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to rape a 78-year-old woman in a bush.
- Zimbabwe police launches rape investigations on Prof Jonathan Moyo
- Prof Jonathan Moyo Raped Pregnant Model -Report
- SHOCK as two men rape a corpse
- Masvingo man found not guilty of rape charges after spending 3 years in jail
- Moana was raped by her brother: Mum exposes dirty secrets
- UK based Zimbabwe footballer facing trial for rape hanged himself at AirBnB
- Man rapes neighbour’s wife over R50 debt
- British woman uses Facebook to trap a Zimbabwean man who raped and murdered her aunt
- Spencer Banda: Shocking pictures of the school where broadcaster raped young virgin girls
- Star FM Disowns Rape Accused Spencer Banda
- Spencer Banda unmoved by rape allegations: ‘Take me to court any day’
- WATCH : Radio personality Spencer Banda allegedly raped dozens of school kids
- 83 Year Old Granny Raped, Killed By Armed Gang In Zimbabwe
- Trainee solicitor pleads guilty to rape and kidnap after police discover work ID at crime scene
Bright Bhukanana Moyo (32) of Gudubhu village allegedly pounced on the elderly woman last Thursday as she walked through a bush.
He allegedly pinned her to the ground in an attempt to rape her but when she screamed a neighbour rushed to the scene and he fled.
The woman whose identity cannot be mentioned for ethical reasons was reportedly walking along a path in a bush near Gudubhu village when the incident occurred.
Both women managed to identify Moyo and reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest last Friday.
Moyo was not asked to plead to attempted rape when he appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.
He was remanded in custody to Thursday for plea recording.
Prosecuting, Mr Derick Nkosilathi Ndlovu said Moyo wrestled the woman to the ground.
“On 18 February, the accused met the complainant in a bushy area in Gudubhu. He grabbed her by the body and wrestled her to the ground,” said Mr Ndlovu.
He said Moyo pinned the elderly woman down as he attempted to rape her.
The complainant screamed and a neighbour whose name has also been concealed, rushed to the scene.
Moyo fled from the scene when he saw her approaching.
The two women reported the matter to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest.
- Trainee solicitor pleads guilty to rape and kidnap after police discover work ID at crime scene
- Prof Moyo struggles to clear rape allegations
- Woman withdraws in Nelson Chamisa rape case
- Diplomat’s wife accuses Nelson Chamisa of rape
- Chamisa Faces Rape Charges-Report
- Zimbabwe prostitutes raped during army clampdown, says feminist group
- Josiah Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?
- UK : Zimbabwean Pair of twins who repeatedly took turns and raped an 11-year-old girl jailed
- Prophet Magaya Appeal Against Rape Case Fails
- Tempers Flare During Prophet Magaya Rape Trial, He Denies All Charges
- 20 Zimbabwean Serial Rapists In United Kingdom You Need to Know About