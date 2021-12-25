Man Burnt While Retrieving Victims Of Harare-Mutare Highway Accident

A Mutare man, Surizani Batau, has been Hospitalised after sustaining injuries during a rescue operation to retrieve people who were trapped in a Beta bus that had collided with a fuel tanker.

The accident happened on Christmas Eve after the bus driver had reportedly encroached into the lane of an oncoming fuel tanker at the 242km peg on the Harare – Mutare Road at or around 1700hrs on 24 December 2021.

Police say five people have died while 60 others were injured in the accident.

Here is Mr Surizanu Batau’s Ecocash number ::+263773024849

