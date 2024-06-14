Man Commits Suicide at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport Before Flight to Johannesburg

A man tragically hanged himself at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on Thursday after checking in for a flight to Johannesburg, sources report.

Details remain unclear, but a passenger on the early evening FastJet flight to South Africa indicated that the man had been assigned seat 15A on flight FN8663.

“He arrived at the airport and checked in. Then, for whatever reason, he went to the male toilet and hanged himself. It appears he had a rope,” the traveler told ZimLive.

An airport source mentioned that police had recovered a diary “full of suicide notes.”

“The young man had a lot which was happening in his life,” the source added.

Airport officials declined to comment on the incident. Airports Company of Zimbabwe CEO Tawanda Gusha referred questions to the officer in charge at the airport, Assistant Inspector Patience Ndlovu, who also declined to comment.

Bulawayo police spokesman Abednico Ncube said he was unaware of the incident and asked for more time to verify.

This story will be updated as more details become available.