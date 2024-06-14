Man Commits Suicide at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport Before Flight to Johannesburg
Arts & Lifestyle Zimbabwe

Man Commits Suicide at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport Before Flight to Johannesburg

  • 14/06/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • Less than a minute
  • 238 Views

A man tragically hanged himself at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on Thursday after checking in for a flight to Johannesburg, sources report.

Details remain unclear, but a passenger on the early evening FastJet flight to South Africa indicated that the man had been assigned seat 15A on flight FN8663.

“He arrived at the airport and checked in. Then, for whatever reason, he went to the male toilet and hanged himself. It appears he had a rope,” the traveler told ZimLive.

An airport source mentioned that police had recovered a diary “full of suicide notes.”

“The young man had a lot which was happening in his life,” the source added.

Airport officials declined to comment on the incident. Airports Company of Zimbabwe CEO Tawanda Gusha referred questions to the officer in charge at the airport, Assistant Inspector Patience Ndlovu, who also declined to comment.

Bulawayo police spokesman Abednico Ncube said he was unaware of the incident and asked for more time to verify.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

The rest of the results might not be what you're looking for. See more anyway Some results may have been removed under data protection law in Europe. Learn more Leeds Live 18 hours ago Leeds rapist Siyabonga Dunga behind bars for drugging and kidnapping woman - Leeds Live Leeds rapist Siyabonga Dunga behind bars for drugging and kidnapping woman - Leeds Live
CoS - UK Home Office News, Crime & Courts, Zimbabwe

Zim Man Jailed for 18 Years for Drugging,

14/06/2024
CoS - UK Home Office News, Main News, Zimbabwe

UK Care Home Owners Rely on Foreign Staff

14/06/2024
Wicknell Chivhayo chats to his lawyers Advocate Lewis Uriri (right) and Mr Wilson Manase at the court yesterday
Business, Zimbabwe

Wicknell Chivayo Cornered Over Audio Recording

13/06/2024
Money & Markets, Zimbabwe

ZiG Currency Faces Challenges at Home Despite Success

13/06/2024
Politics, World News, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe to Join BRICS Bloc Soon, Says President

12/06/2024