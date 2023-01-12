Man falls to his death from Crowne Plaza hotel room in front of horrified crowd

An unidentified man died early this morning after apparently falling from a room at Crowne Plaza Monomatapa hotel in central Harare.
Witnesses said the middle-aged Caucasian man, believed to have been a guest at the hotel, died instantly on impact with the ground.
- MNANGAGWA TORTURE VICTIM GODFREY MAJONGA DIES
- Mugabe Narrates Horrific Account of How Mnangagwa Tortured and Nearly Killed Love Rival Majonga- Video
- Exclusive Video :Godfrey Majonga Speaks On His 20 year old Relationship With Grace Mugabe
- Mnangagwa Attempted Murder Case Of Former ZBC News Presenter Godfrey Majonga Opened
- Godfrey Majonga Love Triangle : VP Mnangagwa threatens to sue Jonathan Moyo for $3m
- Godfrey Majonga ‘ Mnangagwa attempted murder’ case spills into courts
- Mnangagwa Love Triangle Victim Godfrey Majonga Finally Speaks
- How Zimbabwe New President Mnangagwa Broke Spine Of Love Rival And Permanently Paralyzed Him By Throwing Him From 2nd Storey Of A Harare Building
Hotel management declined to comment on the bizarre incident which police are now investigating.
It could not be immediately established from which floor the man fell.
A huge crowd gathered at the scene as police removed the body after paramedics pronounced the man dead.
“I heard a loud thud and was shocked to find out that it was a man who had fallen from a hotel room.
“I initially thought it was an electrical explosion,” said a vendor who plies his trade near the hotel.
The circumstances leading to the incident are still unclear as police investigations continue.-Herald