Man Ignoring Lockdown Told Police His Journey Was Essential to Buy Weed

A man caught ignoring the lockdown told police officers his journey was “essential” because he “had to buy weed.”

South Wales Police stopped the man in Cardiff after the government instructed people to only leave their homes for essential reasons including food, medicine or work that cannot be done from home.

The man told the police officers: “My journey is essential. I had to buy weed.”

South Wales Police Cardiff✔@SWPCardiff

The #OpSceptreTeam have been patrolling @SWPCardiff . The vast majority of people listening to @GOVUK advice #StayHomeSavesLives.

1 man was reported for non essential journey & possession of cannabis, after saying “My journey is essential. I had to buy weed” *106368. ^538

2702:03 PM – Mar 30, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy173 people are talking about this

In a post shared on Twitter, South Wales Police said the man was reported for making a non-essential journey and possession of cannabis.

The force said the “vast majority” of people have been listening to the government’s advice to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

