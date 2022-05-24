Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Man in court for raping hairdresser

A Harare man on Friday appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges of rape after he lured a hairdresser to his home on the pretext that his wife wanted her hair done.

Elias Sibanda (29), who resides at number 1893 Highfield, Harare, was denied bail and remanded in custody to June 2, 2022 by magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.

It is the State’s case that sometime in May, the complainant met the accused person, who was marketing herself as a hairdresser at Lusaka shops in Highfield.

The accused then lured the complainant to a house in the area and took her into one of the rooms, as he had said he wanted her wife’s hair done at home. While inside, the accused forcefully grabbed the complainant and pushed her, forcing her to drop on the floor and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

