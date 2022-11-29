Man Shot Dead by Wife’s Lover

A SILOBELA man was shot dead after he approached his wife’s alleged boyfriend questioning him about the two’s alleged extra marital affair.

The incident happened on Thursday last week when Trymore Sibanda (27) confronted Mtandazo Sibindi (26) asking him about the alleged extra-marital affair.

“Police in Kwekwe arrested Mthandazo Sibindi (26) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly shot dead Trymore Sibanda (27) after the victim had confronted him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife on 21/02/22 at Simana Village, Silobela. The suspect has since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Court where he was remanded in custody to 08 December 2022 for trial,” said the police on Twitter.