Man United Told to Pay £40m for Emi Martinez After Loan Bid Rejected by Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, UK – Manchester United’s pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has hit a roadblock after the club’s loan bid was swiftly rejected, with Villa making it clear they will only entertain a £40 million permanent transfer.

According to The Mail, United approached Villa over the weekend with a proposal to sign the 32-year-old World Cup-winning goalkeeper on a short-term loan. However, Villa dismissed the approach outright, valuing their No.1 too highly for such terms.

Martinez, who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, amid ongoing concerns over Andre Onana’s inconsistency and fitness ahead of the new season.

United’s Goalkeeping Dilemma

Erik ten Hag’s side are understood to be in the market for a reliable shot-stopper after a turbulent season between the sticks. With Onana facing a race to be fit for the Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 17, the club is exploring options to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Though United have spent over £130 million this window bringing in Bryan Mbeumo (£71m) and Matheus Cunha (£62.5m) ,goalkeeper recruitment remains a priority, especially if there are player sales.

Martinez Keen on United Switch

Despite United not offering European football next season, reports suggest that Martinez is open to a move to Old Trafford. The Argentine was visibly emotional following Villa’s final home game last season, fuelling speculation about a possible exit.

Should United meet the £40 million asking price, Martinez’s arrival would bring proven quality and experience to the squad. His Premier League performances and international pedigree make him an ideal candidate to challenge or replace Onana.

Other Options and Financial Constraints

With limited financial headroom, United may consider cheaper alternatives like Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp, valued at £17 million. However, Ten Hag’s preference for established, high-level talent may keep Martinez at the top of the list if outgoings help balance the books.

United are actively looking to offload several players, including Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho, while Marcus Rashford is reportedly close to a loan move to Barcelona, which would free up significant wages.

Whether United push ahead with a formal bid for Martinez remains to be seen but for now, the message from Villa is clear: no deal without £40 million on the table.