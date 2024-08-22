Man Utd Close to Signing Manuel Ugarte: Transfer News Update

Manchester United are making significant progress in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with several other transfer developments unfolding as the window nears its close.

Ugarte Deal Nearing Completion

Positive talks ongoing between Man Utd and PSG

Broad agreement on many aspects of the deal

Permanent transfer preferred, but loan with obligation to buy possible

Ugarte keen on Old Trafford move

Personal terms not expected to be an issue

Financial Considerations

Initial valuation gap narrowed through compromise

Deal completion may depend on Man Utd player sales

Scott McTominay likely to stay, complicating finances

Other Man Utd Transfer News

Jadon Sancho: European clubs exploring potential deal Hannibal Mejbri: Burnley interested in midfielder Facundo Pellistri: Close to £5m Panathinaikos move

Alternative Midfield Targets

Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) under consideration

Long-term interest in Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) persists

Scott McTominay Situation

Man Utd open to offers if player requests move

Napoli interested but require sales to fund move

Fulham offered £25m including add-ons

Transfer Window Countdown

With the transfer window closing soon, Man Utd face a race against time to finalize deals. The Ugarte transfer remains a priority, but financial constraints may force creative solutions.

As the situation develops, fans eagerly await news on potential arrivals and departures at Old Trafford.