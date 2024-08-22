Man Utd Close to Signing Manuel Ugarte: Transfer News Update

Manchester United are making significant progress in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with several other transfer developments unfolding as the window nears its close.
Ugarte Deal Nearing Completion
- Positive talks ongoing between Man Utd and PSG
- Broad agreement on many aspects of the deal
- Permanent transfer preferred, but loan with obligation to buy possible
- Ugarte keen on Old Trafford move
- Personal terms not expected to be an issue
Financial Considerations
- Initial valuation gap narrowed through compromise
- Deal completion may depend on Man Utd player sales
- Scott McTominay likely to stay, complicating finances
Other Man Utd Transfer News
- Jadon Sancho: European clubs exploring potential deal
- Hannibal Mejbri: Burnley interested in midfielder
- Facundo Pellistri: Close to £5m Panathinaikos move
Alternative Midfield Targets
- Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) under consideration
- Long-term interest in Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) persists
Scott McTominay Situation
- Man Utd open to offers if player requests move
- Napoli interested but require sales to fund move
- Fulham offered £25m including add-ons
Transfer Window Countdown
With the transfer window closing soon, Man Utd face a race against time to finalize deals. The Ugarte transfer remains a priority, but financial constraints may force creative solutions.
As the situation develops, fans eagerly await news on potential arrivals and departures at Old Trafford.