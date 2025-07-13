Manager Wins Unfair Dismissal Case After Reporting Olinda Chapel Nkomo’s Husband for Sexual Misconduct

BICESTER, UK – A 30-year-old manager has successfully sued Gain Healthcare for unfair dismissal after she was fired just two days after raising a sexual harassment complaint against the CEO’s husband.

Amber Stoter, who had only been employed by the Oxfordshire-based healthcare firm for a few weeks, lodged a complaint on June 26, 2023, alleging inappropriate conduct by Tytan Nkomo the husband of Gain Healthcare’s founder and CEO, Olinda Chapel-Nkomo.

The Reading Employment Tribunal heard that Mr Nkomo, who occupied a management-like role at the company, made sexually suggestive remarks and acted inappropriately towards Ms Stoter, including calling her his “girlfriend” and referring to her as “part of my property” after she smiled at another man.

One of the comments that prompted the complaint came after Ms Stoter posted a picture captioned “working hard in the sun”, to which Mr Nkomo replied, “that’s not the only thing you make go hard.”

The tribunal concluded that Ms Stoter’s dismissal on June 28 just 48 hours after making the disclosure was a direct response to her complaint, and not based on any legitimate performance issues, as later claimed by the company.

CEO Olinda Chapel-Nkomo, who chaired the meeting that led to the dismissal, denied the link. However, the tribunal found that the performance review process had been abruptly initiated a day after she was informed of her husband’s inappropriate messages.

In a damning ruling, Employment Judge Colin Baran said, “The tribunal concludes that the principal reason for Ms Stoter’s dismissal was the making of the protected disclosure about Mr Nkomo… The company failed to investigate or address the complaint, and instead punished the complainant.”

Stoter also won a claim for victimisation.

In her dismissal letter, the company cited reasons including excessive messaging in work chats and allegedly leaving the premises during work hours. The tribunal ruled that these justifications were unsupported and appeared to be a cover for retaliatory action.

Speaking after the ruling, Ms Stoter, who represented herself throughout the tribunal, described the process as “stressful” but necessary.

“I had to stand up for myself. Maintaining one’s integrity is the best way,” she told reporters.

A hearing to determine compensation has been scheduled for September.

The ruling sends a strong signal to employers about the legal protections afforded to whistleblowers and the need for robust safeguarding procedures particularly in companies providing care to vulnerable clients.

Gain Healthcare and Olinda Chapel-Nkomo have not issued a public response to the ruling at the time of publication.