Manchester City Close to Securing Double Signings of Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush

Manchester, England – Manchester City are on the verge of completing the signing of Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, with talks also advancing for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Abdukodir Khusanov Set for City Move

The 20-year-old Uzbekistan international, Abdukodir Khusanov, is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with City, which includes an option for an additional year, extending his potential stay until June 2030.

City and Lens have agreed on a transfer fee of £33.5 million (€40 million) plus performance-related bonuses for the highly-rated centre-back. Khusanov is expected to bring youthful energy and defensive solidity to Guardiola’s backline as the team eyes domestic and European success.

Omar Marmoush Agrees in Principle

Omar Marmoush, the Egyptian forward currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, has agreed in principle to join Manchester City. However, the deal hinges on an agreement between the two clubs.

Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding around £67 million (€80 million) for the 25-year-old, but Manchester City and Marmoush’s representatives believe a fee in the range of £42 million–£50 million (€50 million–€60 million) is more realistic.

Negotiations are expected to accelerate this weekend, with an opening offer anticipated soon. Marmoush, who has already netted 13 Bundesliga goals this season, is Guardiola’s top target to bolster the attack. He brings versatility with his ability to play across the front three and adds a proven goal-scoring threat.

Marmoush’s Impressive Form

Marmoush is having a stellar season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, making him one of Europe’s standout forwards. Only Harry Kane has scored more in the Bundesliga, and Marmoush is second only to his Egyptian teammate Mohamed Salah in goal involvements across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

City’s Continued Pursuit of Vitor Reis

Meanwhile, Manchester City remain locked in negotiations with Palmeiras over Vitor Reis, an 18-year-old centre-back touted as one of Brazil’s brightest defensive prospects. Palmeiras are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £33.5 million to £40 million (€40 million to €48 million) for the teenager.

Building for the Future

If completed, these transfers would highlight Manchester City’s commitment to strengthening their squad with a mix of youthful potential and proven talent. Guardiola’s strategy appears focused on securing players who can contribute immediately while also building for the club’s long-term success.