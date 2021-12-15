Mangudya Suspends RBZ Forex Auction With Immediate Effect

John Panonetsa Mangudya

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya, has temporarily suspended the foreign currency auction with immediate effect as from yesterday.

Tuesday’s Forex Auction was last for the year, with the next auction scheduled for next year, 11 January 2022.

The Zimbabwe dollar has slightly firmed against the US dollar at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency (forex) auction.

The RBZ held its last foreign currency auction for the year 2021 yesterday in view of the forthcoming festive season.

According to data published by the RBZ after the forex auction conducted on Tuesday, 14 December 2021, this week, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$108.6660 down from last week’s rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$108.6678.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">