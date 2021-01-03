Man’s body found floating along Zambezi River

A man’s body has been discovered floating along the Zambezi River approximately 5 kilometres downstream of the Victoria Falls in a suspected case of drowning.

This comes less than 48 hours after search team located the body parts of a local tourist who fell into the Victoria Falls Gorge on New Year’s Day.

The man’s body was identified by rafting guides Sunday morning.

Members of the Zimbabwe Rafting Association in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority rangers are now exploring ways of retrieving the body.

It is suspected the man fell into the gorge while on holiday with his family on New Years’ day.-zbc