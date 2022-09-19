Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Marry Chiwenga Has Arm Amputated

Marry Mubaiwa, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ailing ex-wife, before and after she was amputated [Images: Twitter/Zimlive & Facebook]

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, had her right arm amputated on Friday at a private hospital.

The ailing Marry Mubaiwa has been critically ill for several months after she was diagnosed with acute lymphoedema. Several applications to seek treatment in South Africa were rejected by the courts.

