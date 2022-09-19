Marry Chiwenga Has Arm Amputated

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, had her right arm amputated on Friday at a private hospital.
The ailing Marry Mubaiwa has been critically ill for several months after she was diagnosed with acute lymphoedema. Several applications to seek treatment in South Africa were rejected by the courts.
More Details To Follow
READ MORE:
- MARRY MUBAIWA IN HOSPITAL, FACES ARM AMPUTATION
- Marry Mubaiwa Trial : Magistrate refuses to admit a witness statement of a dead man
- PICTURES: Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga’s Children
- Chiwenga too powerful, doesn’t take orders from Mnangagwa : Marry Mubaiwa
- Marry Mubaiwa Shares VP Chiwenga’s Image in Bed on Social Media
- Marry Mubaiwa’s Arm to Be Amputated
- Marry Mubaiwa in desperate plea to Chiwenga after 2 years without access to children
- More Trouble For Marry Mubaiwa As Court Refuses Her Permission to Travel Abroad
- Marry Mubaiwa Turns Beggar, Accuses VP Chiwenga of Blocking Her Bank Accounts
- Marry Mubaiwa blasts beast’ Chiwenga after 17 months without access to children
data-full-width="">