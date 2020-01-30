Marry Chiwenga On the Run From Police After Assaulting Maid at Hellenic School

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is reportedly looking for Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga after she allegedly assaulted a family maid.

This was confirmed by police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who said that the maid, Ms Delight Munyoro has already instituted a police report. Nyathi said:

I confirm that the police have received a report made by one Delight Munyoro (36) to the effect that Marry Mubaiwa has assaulted her.

The incident is said to have occurred at Hellenic School at around 12.05pm.

We have instituted investigations into the matter and so far no arrests have been made. We are yet to locate the accused person.

The Herald reports that Munyoro was assaulted at Hellenic School in Borrowdale where she had gone to pick up the children.

The publication further reports that she clashed with the former model who reportedly wanted access to the children.

The development comes after the High Court last week gave the former model child custody, a ruling which VP Chiwenga has since appealed against at the Supreme Court.

