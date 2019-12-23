Marry Chiwenga Photo With Mysterious Man Believed to be Her Boyfriend Set Tongues Wagging

Jailed Marry Chiwenga’s image with an undentified man believed to be a Congolese hairdresser based in Harare has raised suspicion of her faithfulness to Zimbabwe Vice President Dominic Chiwenga after she told relatives he does not satisfy her in bed.
Marry, has been accused of infidelity and taking drugs by her husband Chiwenga in their divorce papers .There are also reports that one of Chiwenga’s young sons DNA failed to match his .
