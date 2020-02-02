Marry Chiwenga’s Swollen Skin Extends to Feet

Marry Chiwenga

Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga‘s latest photos have set tongues wagging on social media after she was seen with swollen legs as a result of a protracted ailment she has been battling with. The embattled estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga had her photographs taken yesterday when she appeared at the Harare Magistrate’s court facing alleged assault charges before being denied bail and subsequently hauled back to Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

The has been massive ongoing speculation over Marry Chiwenga’s condition which has afflicted her for over 2-years since it came to public light. Different suggestions have since been made, with some suggesting that cancer ‘nhuta’ was causing her limps to swell while some suggested it was a side effect from the medication she was taking.Marry Chiwenga’s Swollen Feet Raises Eyebrows As She Is Sent Back To Chikurubi

In 2018, the former model sensationally claimed that she had been injured during the WhiteAdvertisementCity Stadium in Bulawayo bombing which significantly affected her hands and legs. Marry made the revelations in a bid to clear the air after social media was inundated with different theories on her sickness, after having been seen several times with her hands bandaged.

In an interview with a local publication, Marry said:

I have these bandages on but my hands are no longer swollen, the bandages are to cover the wounds from infection. Yes, my hands and legs were affected during that bomb blast, but I am recovering well. I feel fine

Marry’s deteriorating health is reported to have been exacerbated by her three weeks stay behind bars last year whilst allegedly being denied access to her medication. Marry was then arrested over a slew of charges including fraud, money laundering, externalizing foreign currency and attempted murder

