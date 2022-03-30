Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Marry Mubaiwa in hospital, faces arm amputation

by reporter263
written by reporter263

LAWYERS representing Marry Mubaiwa today told the court that her arm might be amputated following her admission to a health institution in Harare last night.

Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told Harare regional magistrate, Mr Lazini Ncube, that Mubaiwa was admitted in hospital after suffering re-fractures on her arm when she fell at the court’s entrance while attending a hearing on assault charges on Monday.

Mubaiwa was supposed to attend court for a judgment on a case she allegedly misrepresented that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had agreed to solemnise their marriage at a time he was ill in hospital.

Ms Mtetwa then applied that Mubaiwa be remanded to another date from her hospital bed.

The State consented to Ms Mtetwa’s application.

