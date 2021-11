MARRY Mubaiwa, vice president, Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife has released an image on microblogging site twitter saying cables in his hospital room are intact.

It follows accusations that Marry cut off cables supplying fluids to Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in South Africa in 2019.

She twitted :”Which cables were removed from this guy? That is when he was in South Africa in 2019

Make your own analysis, the truth must come out”.

Which cables were removed from this guy? That is when he was in South Africa in 2019

Make your own analysis, the truth must come out. pic.twitter.com/dUJ9CfYRAr — Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga (@MarryMubaiwa) November 3, 2021

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">