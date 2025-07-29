Marry Mubaiwa’s Luxury Assets Forfeited by South African Court in Cross-Border Crime Crackdown

HARARE – The High Court of South Africa in Pretoria has ordered the forfeiture of luxury assets belonging to Marry Mubaiwa, the embattled ex-wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, in a landmark case targeting cross-border financial crimes.

The ruling, delivered by Justice JJ Strijdom in December 2022 but announced Monday by Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), affects a Pretoria mansion in the affluent suburb of Sterrewag and two high-end Range Rovers linked to the alleged proceeds of crime.

One of the vehicles has already been auctioned, with proceeds earmarked for compensation to the victim, authorities confirmed.

Cross-Border Legal Milestone

The forfeiture follows a preservation order issued in February 2022 and represents one of the strongest examples of regional cooperation on asset recovery between South Africa and Zimbabwe under frameworks like the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the SADC Protocol Against Corruption.

“This case reflects enduring partnerships between prosecuting authorities in tackling transnational crime,” the NPA said in a statement, hailing South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for its professional handling of the matter.

Officials stressed that the decision sends a clear message:

“Illicit wealth will find no sanctuary.”

High-Profile Legal Battles

Mubaiwa, 42, once a prominent businesswoman and socialite, has been at the centre of sensational legal dramas since her 2019 arrest. She faces multiple charges including attempted murder, fraud, money laundering, and externalisation of funds.

The most shocking allegation involves claims by Vice President Chiwenga that Mubaiwa attempted to murder him by forcibly removing intravenous lines while he was in intensive care at a South African hospital.

Her ongoing trials have been repeatedly delayed due to ill health, but Monday’s announcement signals growing momentum in Zimbabwe’s broader anti-corruption drive.

Symbol of Elite Corruption

The case has captivated public attention, symbolising what critics describe as the intersection of politics, wealth, and impunity in Zimbabwe’s elite circles. Once celebrated for her glamour and philanthropic work, Mubaiwa’s fall from grace has become a cautionary tale amid heightened scrutiny of public figures accused of illicit enrichment.

As the NPA marks its 10th anniversary, the agency pledged to intensify efforts to trace and recover stolen assets across borders, ensuring that “no safe haven exists for proceeds of corruption.”