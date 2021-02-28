Masiyiwa Ranked World’s 11th Richest Black Person

Zimbabwean-born telecoms magnate Strive Masiyiwa was ranked the 11th richest black billionaire by Forbes as of 24 February 2021.

Masiyiwa made it to the list of the world’s top 15 billionaires which includes bi/multiracial individuals with Black ancestry.

According to Visual Capitalist, using Forbes real-time billionaire list to highlight the most financially successful Black people, Alinko Dangote of Nigeria (net worth $11.5 billion) is the richest black person on earth while Masiyiwa (net worth ($1.4 billion) is ranked 11th.

RankNameNet WorthCitizenshipSource
1Aliko Dangote$11.5BNigeriaCement, sugar
2Mike Adenuga$6.1BNigeriaTelecom, oil
3Robert F. Smith$5.2BUnited StatesPrivate equity
4Abdulsamad Rabiu$4.8BNigeriaCement, sugar
5David Steward$3.7BUnited StatesIT provider
6Patrice Motsepe$3.1BSouth AfricaMining
7Alexander Karp$3.0BUnited StatesSoftware firm
8Oprah Winfrey$2.6BUnited StatesTV shows
9Michael Jordan$1.6BUnited StatesCharlotte Hornets, endorsements
10Michael Lee-Chin$1.5BCanadaMutual funds
11Strive Masiyiwa$1.4BZimbabweTelecom
12Kanye West$1.3BUnited StatesMusic, sneakers
13Mohammed Ibrahim$1.1BUnited KingdomCommunications
14Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)$1.0BUnited StatesMusic, multiple
15Tyler Perry$1.0BUnited StatesMovies, television

