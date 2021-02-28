Masiyiwa Ranked World’s 11th Richest Black Person

data-full-width="">

Masiyiwa Strive





Zimbabwean-born telecoms magnate Strive Masiyiwa was ranked the 11th richest black billionaire by Forbes as of 24 February 2021.

Masiyiwa made it to the list of the world’s top 15 billionaires which includes bi/multiracial individuals with Black ancestry.

According to Visual Capitalist, using Forbes real-time billionaire list to highlight the most financially successful Black people, Alinko Dangote of Nigeria (net worth $11.5 billion) is the richest black person on earth while Masiyiwa (net worth ($1.4 billion) is ranked 11th.

See the list below:

https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-4362449616267391&output=html&h=280&slotname=7860175404&adk=3937474263&adf=3226838593&pi=t.ma~as.7860175404&w=602&fwrn=4&fwrnh=100&lmt=1614549081&rafmt=1&psa=1&format=602×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thezimbabwemail.com%2Fbusiness%2Fmasiyiwa-ranked-worlds-11th-richest-black-person%2F&flash=0&fwr=0&rpe=1&resp_fmts=3&wgl=1&dt=1614549080349&bpp=4&bdt=1447&idt=1355&shv=r20210224&cbv=r20190131&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D842c6af976e51247-2206c1b076a600a2%3AT%3D1605836578%3ART%3D1605836578%3AS%3DALNI_MYG1xuNKqLjL7NZTc6d1PQIM06gbA&prev_fmts=0x0%2C1200x200%2C602x280&nras=1&correlator=84691327928&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=1700675295.1572629920&ga_sid=1614549082&ga_hid=621792202&ga_fc=0&ga_cid=1829747150.1614548908&u_tz=0&u_his=3&u_java=0&u_h=768&u_w=1360&u_ah=728&u_aw=1360&u_cd=24&u_nplug=3&u_nmime=4&adx=59&ady=1718&biw=1343&bih=568&scr_x=0&scr_y=1000&eid=21066653%2C21066612&oid=3&pvsid=1537865088370915&pem=461&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thezimbabwemail.com%2Fbusiness%2Fmillionaire-nephew-says-relationship-with-mugabe-was-bad-for-his-businesses%2F&rx=0&eae=0&fc=1920&brdim=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C1360%2C0%2C1360%2C728%2C1360%2C568&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7CoeEbr%7C&abl=CS&pfx=0&fu=8320&bc=31&ifi=4&uci=a!4&btvi=1&fsb=1&xpc=DMyW4z9ou7&p=https%3A//www.thezimbabwemail.com&dtd=1363

Rank Name Net Worth Citizenship Source 1 Aliko Dangote $11.5B Nigeria Cement, sugar 2 Mike Adenuga $6.1B Nigeria Telecom, oil 3 Robert F. Smith $5.2B United States Private equity 4 Abdulsamad Rabiu $4.8B Nigeria Cement, sugar 5 David Steward $3.7B United States IT provider 6 Patrice Motsepe $3.1B South Africa Mining 7 Alexander Karp $3.0B United States Software firm 8 Oprah Winfrey $2.6B United States TV shows 9 Michael Jordan $1.6B United States Charlotte Hornets, endorsements 10 Michael Lee-Chin $1.5B Canada Mutual funds 11 Strive Masiyiwa $1.4B Zimbabwe Telecom 12 Kanye West $1.3B United States Music, sneakers 13 Mohammed Ibrahim $1.1B United Kingdom Communications 14 Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) $1.0B United States Music, multiple 15 Tyler Perry $1.0B United States Movies, television