Massive Fire Devastates Mbare Musika Market in Harare, Destroying Property and Livelihoods

A massive fire broke out at Mbare Musika market, one of Harare’s largest informal trade hubs, on Tuesday night, causing widespread destruction and devastating the livelihoods of countless vendors. The blaze, which ignited late in the evening, continued throughout the night, reducing market stalls and merchandise to ashes.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. The inferno sparked panic among traders and shoppers, drawing large crowds to the scene as vendors scrambled to save what they could.

In a remarkable show of community support, a local emergency assistance group provided around 90,000 litres of water to aid the Harare Fire Brigade in battling the flames. As firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were called in to disperse crowds, including those who attempted to loot from the market during the chaos. Police successfully restored order, allowing emergency teams to focus on extinguishing the fire.

By approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the Harare City Council confirmed that the fire had been contained. “The fire at Mbare Musika is now under control after ZRP cleared the large crowd. Thanks to the Emergency Help Group, fire tenders and water bowsers were able to access the site. A huge thank you to the City of Harare Fire Team, ZRP, and the Emergency Help Group for their outstanding efforts,” read the council’s statement.

While the fire has been brought under control, the extent of the damage is still being evaluated. Mbare Musika is a vital income source for thousands of traders, many of whom have lost their stock in the disaster. The incident highlights the urgent need for improved fire safety measures at such critical trading hubs.

Local authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the cause of the fire in the coming days, as the affected vendors and their families face the immense challenge of rebuilding their businesses and livelihoods.