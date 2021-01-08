Masvingo man found not guilty of rape charges after spending 3 years in jail

Mr Aubrey Cummings,

Business man acquitted of Rape!!

The High Court has surprised the public by acquitting business man Mr Aubrey Cummings, renowned golfer of rape charges after being in custody for three years.

The judgement came to pass at a High Court in Masvingo on Tuesday, after he was incarcerated in 2017 on two counts of raping a minor niece.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, by then regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga at Masvingo Magistrate Court.

Acccording to reports Cummings started raping the minor girl when she was still in primary school.

He made headlines in 2019 when he was released from prison to participate in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), Commissioner General’s Goodwill Trust Fund golf tournament where he allegedly received preferential treatment.