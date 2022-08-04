Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Maud Chifamba engaged to fellow accountant Nyasha Chemhere: ‘Said Yes to a Lifetime with my Friend!’

University of Zimbabwe’s youngest ever student at 14, now a Chartered Accountant , Maud Chifamba, announced Thursday that she got engaged to her boyfriend Nyasha Admire Chemhere at an undisclosed location.

The videographer and accountant Chemhere whose age has not been disclosed popped the question to the 24-year-old Whizz-kid.

‘Said Yes to a Lifetime with my Friend’ Maud – who boasts 19000 Facebook followers – gushed.

Born to a poor family in the Hunters resettlement community in Chegutu, central Zimbabwe, Harare based bride-to-be received over 1200 congratulatory comments on Facebook alone.

