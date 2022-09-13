Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Mayor orders residents to use scotch carts for refuse collection

written by reporter263
Hamutendi Kombayi

Gweru Mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi has urged residents to hire scotch carts and push carts for refuse collection saying the local authority was incapacitated.

He said the majority of residents were defaulting and the local authority was incapacitated with only one refuse truck running.

“We don’t have resources and most of you default so it’s better our residents become innovative and use those scotch carts and pushcarts and take refuse to a central position,” he said while on air during a question and answer with residents at a local radio station.

