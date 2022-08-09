Mbudzi traffic interchange project: traffic lights installed

Installation of traffic lights at the intersections of detour roads constructed as part of the Mbudzi traffic interchange project has been done with the round-about now set for closure.

Construction of bridges is also underway.

Installation of traffic lights at intersections of diversion routes is being done to enable smooth flow of traffic once the round-about is closed to pave way for other onsite civil works.

Detour roads were constructed to divert traffic from the construction site and motorists are excited by the progress.

“We are happy with the road that was constructed here in Hopley and it is development that will go a long way in the development of our community,” a motorist said.

The Mbudzi traffic interchange project is expected to ease congestion at the traffic circle which is a nightmare for motorist to pass through especially during peak hours.

“We applaud government for this project as it will help ease traffic congestion,” commended a motorist.

The second republic’s robust infrastructural development drive dovetails with the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle income society status by 2030.-zbc