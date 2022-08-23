Mckop rapes woman during beer binge 

THREE men have appeared before the courts for allegedly taking turns to rape a 36-year-old woman.

Nathan Mohammed (39), Adam Mckop (32) and Fungai Mavhengere (39) appeared before magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded them in custody to August 29.

Prosecutor, Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that on August 12 and 13, 2022 and between 10pm and 5am, the complainant was in the company of the three, who were drinking at the complainant’s place of residence.

They then proceeded to Road Runner Restaurant, and continued to drink till the early hours of the morning.

They went back to the complainant woke up in her bedroom and found herself naked.

She then checked for the accused persons, and found them sitting in the lounge all dressed up.

After a while, she received some photos from her aunt and boyfriend, of her sleeping on the bed with accused number one and two who were also naked.

The complainant asked the accused persons what had happened, but they did not say anything.

The second accused person then asked her if she had enjoyed the sex.

The complainant then reported the matter to the police, leading to the trio’s unrest.