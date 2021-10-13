MDC Alliance says Chamisa has been abducted

MASVINGO – The MDC Alliance says its president, Nelson Chamisa, “has been encircled by hooligans at a place he’s temporarily taken refuge” in Masvingo province.

The party adds: “The provincial leadership is currently mobilising youths to rescue him.”

In a statement earlier today, the party described Masvingo as a war zone, with military-controlled roadblocks mounted in Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi and party supporters subjected to illegal searches.

The MDC Alliance says Zanu PF is scared of the opposition’s groundswell of support.

Source – online

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">