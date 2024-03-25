Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘learned of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis on TV’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly learned of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis on television, and not ahead of her video address to the nation.

Harry and Meghan, who have had a rocky relationship with Prince William and Kate of late, are said to have learned about the future Queen’s illness at the same time as everyone else. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public,” The Times reported.

After Kate’s announcement, Harry and Meghan quickly sent a short, heartfelt message. It said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

A PR expert told The Mirror that the speed in which Harry and Meghan’s supportive message was released was a good sign. Ryan McCormick said: “The speed for which it came out is positive.”

He also suggested that Kate’s diagnosis might help repair relations between the family members, as he added: “The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults but, family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately.”

ITV’s Chris Ship reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached out to the royal privately.

He shared onTwitter: “Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William after learning of Kate’s cancer. Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Prince William and Kate sent their thanks to the public for their kind thoughts in a statement from Kensington Palace on Saturday.

They said in the statement: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”