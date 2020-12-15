Mercy Killing for Passion Java’s Terminally ill Mother

MDC-A Senator for Buhera Christine Rambanepasi with son Prophet Passion Java

CHRISTINE Rambanepasi Java, who is an MDC Alliance Senator for Buhera and mother to socialite and prominent self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java, is terminally ill with a cancer.

Senator Java is so terminally ill that she has been discharged from hospital for home-based care.

The advanced stage of her illness was confirmed by Passion Java’s brother Artwell who said:

She was discharged from hospital. I’ m not at liberty to discuss anything further. It’s not for the public domain.

A source further told the publication that Passion Java’s mother’s illness is the reason why Passion cant go back to his base in the US:

She in a critical condition such that Passion can’t afford to fly back out. He loves his mother dearly and besides all the social media antics, he has a good heart and his human side is showing.

The source further told the publication that Christine Java ‘s illness is so intense that the family at one point considered a mercy killing medically referred to as euthanasia before they decided to put faith in their mother’s recovery.

Passion Java last week made headlines by claiming he was divorcing his second wife and promised to give further details on the matter later.

It turned out he was pulling the leg of his vast number of followers on social media. ■