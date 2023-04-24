Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry
Crime & CourtsZimbabwe

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Njerama Boys Band boss Paradzai Mesi was dragged to Concession Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24, 2023, on charges of unlawful entry.

Mesi was accused of unlawfully entering Never Sabawu’s (40) tuckshop in Glendale at around 3:00 a.m. on April 19, 2023. He appeared before Resident Magistrate Charity Mawunga.

The case was, however, withdrawn before plea.

According to state papers, Mesi was drunk when he allegedly entered Sabawu’s tuckshop. He was found an hour later by Sabawu’s security guard, Rikens Kamhayi, who was carrying out perimeter checks.

Kamhayi arrested Messi and informed his boss, who then surrendered him to the police.

data-full-width="">

Mesi was represented by lawyer Tapuwa Mavhiringidze, who told the court that his client was remorseful and had since apologised to Sabawu.

Mavhiringidze also told the court that Mesi was a first-time offender and that he was willing to pay for the damage he caused to Sabawu’s tuckshop.

In light of these factors, Magistrate Mawunga withdrew the charges against Mesi.

Mesi was released from custody and is now free to go.

You may also like

South Africa is scrapping special work permits for Zimbabweans

Chatunga Mugabe Arrested 

Zimbabwe Republic Police Release Names Of Timboom Bus Accident Victims

Warrant of arrest for Chatunga after Kazembe car smashed

Chief Fortune Charumbira Faces Arrest For Sexual Assault

Gold Mafia: Uebert Angel Says it Was All An Act, A Classified...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

South Africa is scrapping special work permits for Zimbabweans
Wicknel Chivayo’s New Rolls Royce Annointed at Heathrow Airport
Zimbabwean Banker Worked As A Security Guard in UK
Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!