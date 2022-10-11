Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle Mhofela’s Selfies With 70 Girlfriends Go Viral
Arts & LifestyleEntertainmentZimbabwe

Mhofela’s Selfies With 70 Girlfriends Go Viral

by reporter263
written by reporter263

AN unidentified Bindura has become an overnight celebrity after his romantic pictures, with more than 70 women, have been circulating in the mining town for the past few days.

OTHERS LIKED:

The man, only identified as Mhofela, is believed to have separated from his wife after she stumbled upon more than 70 raunchy pictures of different women, on his mobile phone.

HarareLive has so far seen eight of the pictures in which Mhofela was seemingly showing off the women.

“Blaz vakapenga zvavo ivavo,” said one Bindura resident.

data-full-width="">

NdiMhofela mutunga dzose and he can’t let any woman go without having a ‘selfie’ moment after having quality time with her.”

Reports claim Mhofela has been involved with multiple women, including others who didn’t take selfies with him.

You may also like

Chamisa Wants to Emulate Malawi, Zambia and Lesotho

Feli Nandi dresses Chris Martin

JAH Prayzah Dates Makhadzi

Court nixes plan to build F1-grade race course between Hwange and Victoria...

Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce Burns Again 2 Years After Accident, Months After Mysterious...

Strive Masiyiwa’s Daughter Tanya Finds Love In South Africa

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Mhofela’s Selfies With 70 Girlfriends Go Viral
Chamisa Wants to Emulate Malawi, Zambia and Lesotho
Thug Madam Boss Faces Jail After Assulting Husband’s Pregnant Lover
Feli Nandi dresses Chris Martin

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!