Minister Shava Tells 200 000 Zimbabweans Facing Imminent Deportation from South Africa to Come Back Home

About 200 000 Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa are set to leave the country and return to their homeland following the expiry of ZEP Permits.

While many are hoping for a reprieve, Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs and international relations minister Frederick Shava said this week that those returning “are always welcome back home”.

Shava was in Pretoria to meet with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

Shava said:

This has been on the cards for some time since the South African government pronounced the end of ZEP permits.
“Zimbabweans are also aware of a time limit. We will be working on the logistics of receiving them when they come.”

