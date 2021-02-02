Mliswa fights back Gay Allegations

Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa has taken the time to respond to claims made by his alleged ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami who made various claims against the legislator including his alleged homosexual affairs.

Using microblogging site Twitter, Mliswa referred to Mutami as a project at his Avondale home who failed to pay rent and chided ZimMorning Post and said the story was one-sided and said the gay slur couldn’t be further from the truth.

Tweeted Mliswa:

All I can say about this very entertaining & sensational article about me is that Susan is a project who couldn’t continue paying rent at my apartment in Avondale and so left. She unfortunately has the habit of name dropping to achieve her ends

Next time she should advise her handlers to strategise better and punch harder as the gay slur was a weak blow which couldn’t be further from the truth. I can only warn any other would-be victims against her; beware!!I could say and show more, but I’ll leave it at that as one day people will know who she is.@elias_mambo@ZimMorning_Post this one sided account is unbecoming of someone I had held in greater stead; the epitome of poor journalism. What is the motive, what is the agenda, whose payroll are you on? Very sad. Anyway, it’s water under the bridge, we move on.Mliswa did not refute some of the claims made by Mutami and even confirmed one of her claims that he says she name drops to get her way, allegations she denied in her interview with ZimMorning Post saying they were meant to tarnish her name.

