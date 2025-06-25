MMA Star Themba Gorimbo Slams President Mnangagwa After 28-Second KO Loss

MMA Fighter Themba Gorimbo Slams Mnangagwa: ‘Never Side with Oppressors Whose Hands Drip Blood’

Zimbabwean mixed martial artist Themba Gorimbo has delivered a blistering rebuke of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of corruption, betrayal, and presiding over a regime that oppresses its own people.

In an emotionally charged post on X (formerly Twitter), Gorimbo reflected on a fateful 2021 visit to Zimbabwe where he was invited to meet Mnangagwa at State House. According to Gorimbo, the visit left him disillusioned.

“I was asked to give something in exchange for support. A bribe. I left that place with disgust,” Gorimbo said.

He recounted how, days after declining the alleged request, he suffered a shoulder injury in a fight that lasted just 28 seconds , a moment he now links, symbolically, to that meeting. “The scarf cursed me,” he joked, referencing the trademark multicoloured scarf worn by Mnangagwa, which has become a symbol of his presidency.

But Gorimbo’s criticisms go beyond his personal experience.

“The country is falling apart. They’re celebrating the opening of a roundabout with helicopters and motorcades,” he said, describing the priorities of the current government as “embarrassing.”

The UFC fighter, who has been vocal about Zimbabwean politics in the past, didn’t hold back: “Never side with oppressors whose hands drip with the blood of the innocent.”

The comments have gone viral, striking a chord with many Zimbabweans both at home and abroad who are frustrated by economic hardship, rising authoritarianism, and lack of government accountability.

This isn’t the first time Gorimbo has clashed with Zimbabwean authorities. In the past, he publicly called out Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and others for neglecting athletes and national pride.

While the government has yet to respond to his latest comments, the post has reignited debate around corruption and political patronage in Zimbabwe, especially within the sporting and youth sectors.

As Gorimbo continues to rise in the international MMA scene, he also seems determined to use his platform to advocate for justice back home — regardless of the consequences.