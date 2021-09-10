Mnangagwa appoints Misihairabwi-Mushonga as the Zim Ambassador to Sweden

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Bulawayo proportional representation Member of Parliament (MP), Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga as the Zimbabwe Ambassador to Sweden.
Misihairabwi-Mushonga contested in the 2018 elections as part of Thokozani Khupe’s MDC camp.
On Friday, Mnangagwa also appointed Lovemore Mazeno and Alice Mashingadze as Ambassadors for UAE and Germany respectively.
Mnanangagwa pronounced the positions in Friday’s government gazette.
- Zimbabwe MP Priscilla Misihairabwi to Vote Without Underwear
- Priscilla Misihairabwi Speaks On Previously Unknown Relationship With Welshman Ncube
- Priscillah Misihairabwi says women should not wear underwear on voting day
- Did anyone participate in the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe at all ? : Priscillah Misihairabwi-Mushonga
- Zimbabwean Men In Their 40s Shy Condoms Because They Don’t Get Erections , Female MP Priscilla Misihairambwi Tells Parliament
- Crisis As Ncube, Misihairabwi Fallout Over Posts
data-full-width="">