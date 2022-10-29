Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.

The members are as follows;

Manicaland – Wilson Khumbula

Mash Central – Angelina Tongogara

Bulawayo – Zenzo Nsimbi

Mash East – Michael Madanha

Mash West – Joseph Madziva Chirongoma

Midlands – Emmanuel Fundira

Mat North – Veronica Munkili

Harare – Mirriam Chikukwa

Masvingo – Paul Mangwana

Mat South – Abednico Ncube

The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo

National Political Commissar – Dr Mike Bimha

Secretary for Administration – Obert Mpofu

Secretary for Finance – Patrick Chinamasa

Secretary for Security – Lovemore Matuke

He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:

Head of Womens League – Mabel Chinomona

War Veterans League – Douglas Mahiya

The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.

Source – ZBC