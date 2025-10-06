Mnangagwa Becomes Zambia’s Most Generous Diaspora Son

When history books are updated, they may need a new chapter: Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa the most generous Zambian in the diaspora.

This week, the Zimbabwean President launched the ED–UNZA Scholarship, an initiative to pay tuition fees for students at the University of Zambia (UNZA). Announced with much fanfare during the ED-UNZA Golf Day 2025, the scholarship was introduced alongside a branded bus, golf tournaments, and pledges of long-term funding.

Zambians quickly seized on the irony. Joseph Kalimbwe, a prominent political commentator, captured the mood in a viral post on X: “We appreciate Cde ED and many other Zambians living in the diaspora who continuously look back home and contribute to the growth of our motherland.” The line instantly reframed Mnangagwa as Zambia’s long-lost son , the diaspora benefactor who has finally come good.

The humour lies in Mnangagwa’s personal history. Having spent part of his youth in Zambia, where he studied and found refuge during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, ED’s ties to Lusaka are undeniable. But few expected that decades later, as the leader of Zimbabwe, he would return in the role of “diaspora philanthropist.”

For many Zambians, the gesture is deeply appreciated. “If Zambia gave him a start, then perhaps this is his way of saying thank you,” one UNZA student said. “We don’t mind if he claims dual citizenship as long as the fees are paid.”

Yet the symbolism has sparked mixed feelings south of the Zambezi. Zimbabwean critics argue that the President has skipped his own backyard, where thousands of students at the University of Zimbabwe and other institutions struggle with unpaid fees, dilapidated hostels, and underfunded programs. “It’s like watching your father send money to cousins abroad while you go hungry at home,” a Harare-based student leader remarked.

Still, the satire has not overshadowed the smiles in Lusaka. ED’s new identity as a “diaspora donor” has given the scholarship an unexpected edge: part education program, part regional joke, and part political theatre.

What is certain is that the ED–UNZA Scholarship has achieved more than just financial relief for a handful of students. It has revived conversations about solidarity, history, and the curious ways leaders choose to invest in legacies beyond their borders.

And in the court of public opinion, Mnangagwa may have just secured himself an unusual title — Diaspora Son of the Year.