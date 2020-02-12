Mnangagwa Bemoans United States Sanctions On Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said United States sanctions against Zimbabwe although painful made his country unique among other African countries.

Mnangagwa was speaking on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from Ethiopia where he attended the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the African Union (AU).

“The issue of energy is a challenge on the entire continent. However, Zimbabwe is in the unique situation as it has the burden of sanctions. Whereas other member states of the AU can access lines of credit easily, Zimbabwe does not have that possibility; that is the unique position in which we are”, he said .

Turning to the summit, the President said besides rallying support for the immediate removal of sanctions, it also focused on security threats for the continent.

