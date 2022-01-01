Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Mnangagwa castigated for saying 2022 will be a fantastic year for Zimbabwe
Politics

Mnangagwa castigated for saying 2022 will be a fantastic year for Zimbabwe

by reporter263
written by reporter263
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa

More than 500 people responded to the tweet, most of them negative, but Mnangagwa did not respond forcing one twitterer to ask: “Mr president why do u just tweet & leave? Dont u have time to look at the comments & respond if possible?”

Mnangagwa has 815 600 followers but only follows 113 and has posted 879 tweets.

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has 894 000 followers but is following 3 271 people and has posted 10 400 tweets.

Exiled G40 member Jonathan Moyo has 781 100 followers and is following 378 people but he has posted a whopping 51 900 tweets.

According to a twitter analytical tool Mnangagwa has 7 218 followers per following, Moyo 2 066 and Chamisa 273.

The most followed Zimbabwean on twitter is Moslem leader Mufti Menk who has 8.2 million followers and only follows one person. He has posted 11 434 tweets.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Zimbabwe suspends 2022 school calendar indefinitely

Zanu PF election results announced

Diaspora Tax for Zimbabweans on the Cards as Chiwenga Seeks Compensation from...

Jonathan Moyo Rules Out Zimbabwe Return

Chadzamira appeals after suffering humiliating defeat in Zanu PF polls

Zimbabwe wants millions in compensation for diaspora professionals

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consect etur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis..

  • 01 Central Park, US, New York City
  • Phone: (012) 345 6789
  • Email: pencidesign@gmail.com
  • Support: contact@support.com

Feature Posts

Man City wins at 10-man Arsenal after VAR furore
Zimbabwe suspends 2022 school calendar indefinitely
Bulawayo home marooned in a sea of sewage
Faith Healer Madzibaba Mutumwa Claims He Has Covid-19 Cure

Useful Links

Newsletter

@2021 – Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!