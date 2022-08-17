Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe Meet In DRC

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former first lady Grace Mugabe met face to face in Kinshasa, DRC during the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit where the founders of the organisation were honoured for the role they played in its formation.
The Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), the forerunner of SADC, was a memorandum of understanding on common economic development signed in Lusaka, Zambia, on 1 April 1980.
All the founding fathers of the regional bloc are now late. These were:
Zimbabwe: Robert Gabriel Mugabe
Angola: Agustinho Neto
Botswana: Seretse Khama
Eswatini: King Sobhuza II
Malawi: Hastings Kamuzu Banda
Mozambique: Samora Machel.
Tanzanian: Julius Kambarage Nyerere
Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda
The awards were received by family members of the former Presidents, including Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe.
OTHERS LIKED:
- Grace Mugabe tells of ‘intense mental torture’ over ex-leader exhumation ruling
- Traditional Chief Orders Grace Mugabe to Exhume, Rebury Late President Mugabe’s Remains
- Grace Mugabe gives Mnangagwa ‘middle finger’ over Chief Zvimba court summons
- Grace Mugabe accused of theft, police raid her schools
- Grace Mugabe’s PhD qualification is not fake, court hears
- Grace Mugabe Orphanage Rocked By Sodomy Scandal – Report
- Grace Mugabe in fresh land scandal
- Grace Mugabe facing arrest for allegedly grabbing large tracts of land
- Ex-Finance minister Chombo arrested, accused of grabbing large tracts of land for himself and Grace Mugabe
- Mnangagwa Pampers Grace Mugabe , Again