Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe Meet In DRC
PoliticsZimbabwe

Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe Meet In DRC

by reporter263
written by reporter263
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former first lady Grace Mugabe met face to face in Kinshasa, DRC during the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit where the founders of the organisation were honoured for the role they played in its formation.

The Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), the forerunner of SADC, was a memorandum of understanding on common economic development signed in Lusaka, Zambia, on 1 April 1980.

All the founding fathers of the regional bloc are now late. These were:

Zimbabwe: Robert Gabriel Mugabe
Angola: Agustinho Neto
Botswana: Seretse Khama
Eswatini: King Sobhuza II
Malawi: Hastings Kamuzu Banda
Mozambique: Samora Machel.
Tanzanian: Julius Kambarage Nyerere
Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda
The awards were received by family members of the former Presidents, including Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe.

OTHERS LIKED:

data-full-width="">

You may also like

President Mnangagwa on a mission to seduce new voters with fragrance

Gold dealer loses US$53 000 and 300 grammes of gold to armed...

Zimbabwe : Climate Change Pushes Tsetse to New Areas

Measles outbreak in Zimbabwe leaves more than 150 children dead

Fully Vaccinated Zimbabweans Now Exempted From Wearing Masks

Wadyajena arrested

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

President Mnangagwa on a mission to seduce new voters with fragrance
Gold dealer loses US$53 000 and 300 grammes of gold to armed robbers
Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe Meet In DRC
Magaya jailed after cocaine, heroin and £300,000 cash found during UK drug raids

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!