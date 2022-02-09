Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Mnangagwa Hands Out Starter Chickens to 200 000 Families Under Poultry Scheme

Government has started distributing four-week-old indigenous chickens to more than 200 000 families under the Presidential Poultry Scheme launched to empower 1.8 million households in rural communities by 2025.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr John Basera announced that distribution is now underway across the country.

“We are happy to announce that the Presidential Poultry Scheme has been rolled out, with 225 thousand households set to get 10 birds each as starter packs,” he said.

The Presidential Poultry Scheme is part of the Second Republic’s empowerment drive which is targeting to deliver chicken projects to more than 1.8 million households in rural areas by 2025.-zbc

