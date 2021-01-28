Mnangagwa launches scholarship programme

President Mnangagwa has launched a personal bursary programme – the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa University of Zambia Scholarship Programme (ED-UNZA) – that is set to benefit students from both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Ten students drawn each from the country’s provinces were seen off by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira at the University of Zimbabwe, where the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme was launched today.

Some of the students

The 10 students are expected to leave for the neighboring country tomorrow, five students from Zambia are expected in the country soon to start their studies at the university of their choice.