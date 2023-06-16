Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Mnangagwa orders RBZ to stop foreign currency borrowing

In an effort to curb the rapid depreciation of the local currency ahead of the upcoming general election, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has mandated the cessation of foreign currency borrowing by the central bank. Mnangagwa, who will be contesting in the August 23 election, faces a tough political climate marked by soaring inflation and a Zimdollar that has depreciated over 80% since the year’s start.

Critics have suggested that the central bank’s practice of borrowing foreign currency without parliamentary oversight is exacerbating the nation’s currency crisis. Mnangagwa stated late on Thursday that, “The (central) bank shall only borrow foreign currency on behalf of the state at the instance of the (Finance) Minister and not on its own behalf.”

Historically, the central bank has borrowed from regional banks to finance imports of essential commodities, such as fuel, fertilizer, and edible oils. In an effort to stabilize the Zimdollar and control inflation, the government recently rolled out several measures, including the delegation of certain central bank responsibilities to the finance ministry.

Over the past two decades, Zimbabwe has suffered from periods of hyperinflation and unstable currency, issues primarily attributed to poor economic management and policies such as the controversial land redistribution program enacted by former President Robert Mugabe.

