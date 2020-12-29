Mnangagwa paves way for a Commission to run Harare

City of Harare

HARARE – Local government Minister July Moyo has suspended the Harare City Council Mayor Jacob Mafume together with his deputy Luckson Mukunguma with immediate effect over various allegations of corruption, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

Insiders told the Zim Morning Post that letters of suspensions were written last week on Thursday and are likely to be delivered to their recipients today (Monday).

The duo is expected to receive their suspension letters this afternoon.

A source who spoke to Zim Morning Post said the minister has seen it fit to suspend the two until their court cases are finalised.

“This is done to make sure the two do not interfere with state witnesses or temper with evidence” the source said.

Mafume is currently in remand prison after he was arrested six days after getting his bail on allegations of trying to bribe a potential state witness in violation of bail conditions.

He was first arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU), in November over criminal abuse of office for allegedly allocating Westlea stands on council land to his sister Rotina Mafume and his law firm’s secretary Rutendo Muvuti without following the correct council processes.

Mukunguma is currently out on bail after he was arrested in December following a man hunt by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

According to ZACC, Mukunguma went into hiding after being invited for questioning.

He is facing allegations of selling stands in Highfield without following due procedure.

The suspension of the Mayor and his deputy is likely to lead to the appointment of a commission which will run the affairs of Harare City until the 2023 elections.

“After the suspension the minister is going to institute a dissolution of the whole council and move to appoint a commission to run the city council,” the source told Zim Morning Post.