Mnangagwa scores big in Glasgow after meeting Prince William

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa had a glass of wine with HRH Prince William hours after he has been welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Scottish town of Glasgow where world leaders are attending the World Climate Summit, COP26.

Mnangagwa wines and dines with Senior Royal Prince William

Mnangagwa said his re-engagement efforts are now bearing fruit after he was welcomed to the COP26 Summit by the UK Prime Minister and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

His visit to Glasgow was the first visit to the UK by a Zimbabwe head of state in 25 years.

