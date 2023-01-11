Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Mnangagwa Seeking To Avoid 2023 Elections – Chamisa
Politics

Mnangagwa Seeking To Avoid 2023 Elections – Chamisa

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scared of general elections scheduled for later this and will seek to postpone them.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa “will try all means” to postpone the elections, adding he cannot indefinitely postpone the inevitable. Chamisa tweeted:

I’m reliably informed that Mukoma (big brother) is now so scared of the election. And he will try all means, foul & ugly, to avoid the 2023 election.

But then, one can’t postpone Christmas simply because they are on the dinner menu. A turkey can’t be trusted for advice on the timing of Christmas!

According to a report by ZimLive Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, has reportedly told Mnangagwa that the draft delimitation report will be used to weaken his grip on power and eventually lead to his impeachment by Parliament.

Ziyambi reportedly informed Mnangagwa that the delimitation report was a “mathematical exercise” designed to deny him a sweeping parliamentary majority while boosting CCC’s electoral chances.

data-full-width="">

According to ZimLive, Ziyambi and justice ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza allegedly told Mnangagwa that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga was believed to be behind a plot to remove him from power after the elections by working with his loyalists in Parliament and those from the CCC.

You may also like

Mnangagwa Unleashes Terror In Murehwa Ahead of 2023 Elections

Change Champion Madzibaba Veshanduko Faces Eviction From His Guruve Rural Home

Air Force Boss Maketo Dies In Inter Africa Bus Accident

Here is why Job Sikhala won’t get bail

What Zimbabwe’s lithium export ban really means

‘My Comrades want to poison me’ Job Sikhala says

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Prince Harry says Queen led to break-up with Zimbabwean girlfriend Chelsy Davy
Winky D Finally Speaks On His Album Eureka Eureka
Chivayo wins US$ 22 million damages against ZPC
Jailed Zimbabwean Man Killed In Botswana Prison Fight

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!