President Mnangagwa has set March 26 as the date for by-elections to fill the vacant seats in the National Assembly.

The President made the announcement in Proclamation 1 of 2022 published in Statutory Instrument 2 of 2022.

The seats became vacant due to deaths or recall of sitting MPs.

The nomination courts for the by-elections will seat on January 26.

